brain dead woman gives birth to baby
APTN

A clinic in the Czech Republic says a baby girl has been born to a brain-dead woman kept on life support for almost four months to allow her pregnancy to go ahead.

The University Hospital in the second-largest Czech city of Brno said the 4.6-pound baby was born by C-section on Aug. 15 when the mother was 34 weeks pregnant.

The girl, who was named Eliska, is now with her father.

The 27-year-old mother was declared brain-dead after suffering a brain hemorrhage 16 weeks into her pregnancy in April.

The hospital kept the mother alive on mechanical support for 117 days until the baby had developed enough to be delivered.

