D.C. mayor extends emergency order until after presidential inauguration following riots at the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON D.C. - Washington D.C.'s mayor Muriel Bowser extended the nation capital's emergency order for 15 days, until Jan. 21. The Council of DC said on Twitter that this is to "cover the days preceding, including & following the Inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden & VP Kamala Harris."
"First Amendment protests have turned violent," the order says. "Many persons came to the District armed and for the purpose of engaging in violence and destruction and have engaged in violence and destruction. They have fired chemical irritants, bricks, bottles, and guns. They have breached the security of the Capitol and their destructive and riotous behavior has the potential to spread beyond the Capitol."
The order goes into place immediately and will be in place until Jan. 21, unless earlier rescinded or suspended.
