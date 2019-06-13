A veteran has beaten the odds to enjoy a tender reunion with his war-time lover, 75 years after they last set eyes on each other.
In 1944, K.T. Robbins was stationed with his regiment in Briey, Eastern France, where he fell in love with an 18-year-old french girl, Jeannine Pierson.
Two months later, he had to leave the village in a hurry for the Eastern front, leaving them both wondering whether they would ever meet again.
He kept a picture of her, and showed it to French journalists when he went to France for the commemorative ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
To his surprise, journalists managed to track her down.
The pair, both now widowed, enjoyed a few hours of being reunited before Robbins had to leave for Normandy last week.
"I always loved you,'' Robbins told her as they embraced. "You never got out of my heart."
"He said he loves me,'' Pierson said in French to reporters. "I understood that much."
According to Today, reporters had tracked down Pierson in France, telling Robbins she was still alive and only 40 miles away from where they once met in Briey.
"I told her maybe I'll come back and take you, but it did not happen like that," Robbins said.
Pierson even began trying to learn English following the end of the war in hopes that she would return, according to France 2.
There was a tearful farewell as they promised to meet again.
"Jeannine, I love you girl," Robbins said as they parted.