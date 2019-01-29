Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin projects Americans will buy 88-million pounds of cheese in the week leading to the Super Bowl

WISCONSIN - According to The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin the Super Bowl is about to get cheesy.

They estimate Americans will buy a whopping 88-million pounds of cheese this week leading up to Super Bowl 53.

That amount of cheese could cover the Mercedes-Benz Stadium football field ten yards deep.

The United States Department of Agriculture says our annual consumption of cheese has more than tripled since 1970.

Whether it’s on nachos, buffalo chicken dip, pizzas, or quesadillas cheese will be rising to the top of grocery lists across the country this week.