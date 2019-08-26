Update: Welp, supplies didn't last long.
Dairy Queen quickly ran out of free Fall Blizzard Treat Candle Collections, with its website now displaying the following message:
If you weren't able to be one of the lucky candle-collection recipients, you can still take part in indulging in one of the new Fall-themed Blizzard treats, there should be plenty of supplies for those handy.
Previous coverage: Dairy Queen Blizzard fans can take in the Fall with both their mouths and their noses.
DQ has announced its new seasonally-inspire Blizzard favors for the fall, including the new "Harvest Berry Pie" and "Heath Caramel Brownie." On top of that, the "Pumpkin Pie," "Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough," and "Snickers" blizzard treats are back. DQ says the Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough and Snickers treats are available for a limited time through September.
"The second annual Fall Blizzard Treat Menu reflects the flavors and joy of the season, offering something for every palate," said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at American Dairy Queen.
In spirit of the fall, DQ is debuting a Fall Blizzard Treat Candle Collection. The five candles offer "tasty autumn aromas that make smelling as fun as eating."
Fans can sign up for a complimentary candle set while supplies last at DQCandleCollection.com.
"We're excited for fans to fill their noses with delectable scents and delight their taste buds with red spoons of delicious flavor," Hokanson continued.
More details on Candle Collection:
- Harvest BerryPie Blizzard Treat candle: Like a hug from Grandma
- Heath Caramel Brownie Blizzard Treat candle: Breathable baking bliss
- Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat candle: Wisps of the pumpkin patch
- Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat candle: Essence of a cozy kitchen
- SNICKERS® Blizzard Treat candle: Hints of trick-or-treating goodness
More details on Blizzard Treats:
- NEW! Harvest Berry Pie Blizzard Treat: Creamy DQ vanilla soft serve blended with raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pie crust pieces and graham.
- NEW! Heath Caramel Brownie Blizzard Treat: A decadent trio of crunchy HEATH® pieces, brownie pieces and rich caramel topping mixed with DQ vanilla soft serve.
- It's back! Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat: This quintessential fall flavor is a deliciously sweet combination of real pumpkin pie pieces and DQ vanilla soft serve, crowned with whipped topping and a touch of nutmeg.
- Available for a limited time only through September
- It's back! Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat: Soft Snickerdoodle cookie dough pieces sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar and blended with signature DQ vanilla soft serve.
- It's back! SNICKERS® Blizzard Treat: A blend of SNICKERS® pieces, rich chocolaty topping and DQ vanilla soft serve.