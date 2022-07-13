SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) responded to an early morning house fire on east Olympic avenue early Wednesday morning.
In a release, SFD stated crews responded just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning in the 2900 block of E. Olympic in Hillyard. Reports to Spokane Fire Communications suggested a possible attic fire, and units arrived to the scene in less than four minutes.
SFD found the two-story home with fire on the exterior that had extended up the side of the building and into the attic. The residents had working smoke detectors and were able to wake up and evacuate safely before SFD arrived.
Firefighters entered the house and began a coordinated attack, while also conducting a search of the structure. Additional crews ventilated the home to improve smoke conditions and remove heat. Within 10 minutes of arrival, the fire was contained. No one was injured in the incident.
At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation by Spokane Fire Special Investigation Unit.
Damage to the exterior, the attic, and associated smoke and minor water damage to both floors total an estimated loss of $100,000.
While the cause is still unknown, SFD would like to remind people to be vigilant of outdoor hazards, especially as the weather heats up and brush dries out. Be sure use deep, sturdy ashtrays, or a metal can if an ashtray is not available. Never throw a cigarette butt into vegetation, potted plants, or directly into trash cans, and use water or sand to make sure they're completely out before disposing of them.
KHQ spoke with one of the people who lives inside the home. Cecilia Grimes said she believes the fire started after lightning struck a tree that was leaning against power lines.