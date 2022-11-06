Washington and Idaho residents who suffered losses in Friday night's windstorm may be eligible for a property tax relief.
Idaho
According to Bela Kovacs, one of the candidates for Kootenai County Assessor, Idahoans may apply for property tax reduction if proof of damage and paperwork is filed with their County Assessor.
This relief is part of the Circuit Breaker Program, which allows qualified homeowners to apply through the Property Tax Reduction Program.
Washington
Similar to Idaho, Washingtonians are able to file a destroyed property claim for a reduction or abatement of tax for personal property affected by natural disasters, according to the Washington State Department of Revenue.
To apply, contact your County Assessor and fill out a claim form.