Interstate 90 where it cuts through Spokane sees hundreds of accidents each year. But some spots are much more accident prone than others.
KHQ and the Spokesman-Review mapped five years of Spokane County crash data from the Washington State Department of Transportation, zeroing in on accidents on the freeway, that happened during the morning and evening commutes.
And while there were collisions all along the I-90 corridor through Spokane, our analysis revealed a cluster of collision hot spots: at Freya, at the east- and westbound Altamont exits, westbound at Division/Lincoln and eastbound at Maple/Walnut.