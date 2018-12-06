WSDOT Accident Camera

Interstate 90 where it cuts through Spokane sees hundreds of accidents each year. But some spots are much more accident prone than others.

KHQ and the Spokesman-Review mapped five years of Spokane County crash data from the Washington State Department of Transportation, zeroing in on accidents on the freeway, that happened during the morning and evening commutes.

And while there were collisions all along the I-90 corridor through Spokane, our analysis revealed a cluster of collision hot spots: at Freya, at the east- and westbound Altamont exits, westbound at Division/Lincoln and eastbound at Maple/Walnut. 

Spokane accident locations on I-90

I-90 collisions in Spokane County from 2013-2017

This map shows collisions occurring Monday to Friday, between 6am and 9am, and 4pm and 7pm, in Spokane County from 2013-2017. Data acquired by KHQ and the Spokesman-Review from the Washington State Department of Transportation and Washington State Patrol.

