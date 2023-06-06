SPOKANE, Wash. - An alleged unfinished job by a local solar panel installation company has left one family in Spokane with a two-foot-deep ditch in the middle of their backyard.
“My family could get seriously hurt in this,” Yvonne Campbell said.
About three to four months ago, the Campbell family received services from Lumio Solar, a solar panel installation company. They were hoping the installation would go smoothly, but the family said it didn’t.
They claim when the installers dug the ditch across their backyard, to lay down electrical wires connected to the solar panels, they broke the family’s sprinkler system in the process. They were ensured the entire installation would only take three to four weeks, however, months later – the ditch is still not filled, and the solar panels are not up and running for the Campbells.
“We just want answers on why it’s taken so long,” Campbell said. “We have kids, they like to play in the backyard but it’s hard because they have to work around this ditch.”
During the daytime, the ditch is noticeable and easy to avoid – despite the edges of grass beginning to die, softening and caving in.
At night, the family said the ditch is practically invisible – their only saving grace is a couple of motion-censored flood lights that go off to light up the gaping hole in their yard.
“My youngest son fell in maybe three or four times, the last time he got scratches on his back because of it,” Campbell said. “My oldest son has fallen in once or twice, my husband has already fallen into the ditch, it’s a safety issue.”
On a weekly basis, for months, the family has tried contacting Lumio Solar for answers, but are always told someone will call them back. Campbell said that call never comes.
On Tuesday, they received word from the solar company – with the promise that the situation will be fixed soon. In the meantime, the Campbells are stuck in a state of limbo, their yard still an eyesore.
“It’s just taken too long,” Campbell said.