Temperatures climbed back into the 90s on Tuesday and are expected to keep climbing through the middle of the week, bringing the hottest weather of the year so far! And with several days in a row of temperatures in the 90s and 100s, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory to help keep you safe!
The Heat Advisory is in place both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, when temperatures will be the hottest. Under a heat advisory, you should try to limit time spent outside whenever possible. If you have to be outside, make sure you are drinking plenty of water and taking numerous breaks in the shade or indoors with air conditioning. It's also a good time to check in on elderly neighbors to make sure they have everything they need to stay safe!
High pressure to the south of us is responsible for bringing this heat-wave to the Inland Northwest. It will remain in place, pumping in the hot air, through Wednesday. But relief is in sight!
Low pressure out in the Pacific will start to move on-shore Thursday and Friday, bringing gradually cooling temperatures as well as the threat of mountain showers and thunderstorms both days.
That low-pressure will start to move over the top of us Friday night-Saturday, bringing a more widespread chance of showers, and some thunderstorms through the day on Saturday. It'll also bring a major cool-down with temperatures expected to plummet into the 70s Saturday and Sunday.
Again, make sure you're taking steps to stay safe outside the next couple of days. Better yet...get some ice-cream and hang out with your air-conditioner!
-Blake