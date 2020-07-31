Near record heat expected today, with daytime highs set to hit 103° in Spokane and over 105° for places like Moses Lake, Omak, Brewster, Chelan and the LC Valley. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in place through 8pm and Red Flag warnings for elevated fire danger are in place for the Basin and Yakima Valley from 2 pm this afternoon through 10 pm tonight.
Temperatures will be SLIGHTLY cooler for the weekend, dropping into the mid 90's. A cold front late Monday will bring some much needed relief from the heat next week. Winds will be breezy and temperatures will be dropping back down to the mid to upper 80's, which is about average for this time of the year.
