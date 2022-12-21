An Arctic BLAST and bouts of snow as we head into the Holiday weekend!
 
Crank up the HEAT!  An arctic front will continue to dive south dropping overnight lows to below zero and dangerous windchill temperatures as cold as -35° by Thursday morning.  Thursday's daytime high will remain in the single digits. So, bundle up and limit your time outside.
 
Temperatures will gradually climb as we head towards the holiday weekend, with highs expected to climb into the teens by Friday and 20's and 30's for Christmas eve and Christmas day. 
There are also a couple of storms that we are watching, the first one arrives overnight Thursday into Friday bringing the potential for 1-2" of new snow Friday, round two arrives Saturday and also looks to deliver a couple more inches of snow, before temperatures take a turn and head above freezing by Sunday changing snow first to a rain/snow mix and then finally to all rain Monday as daytime highs reach into the upper 30's and 40's to kick off next week. Talk about "weather whiplash"! 
 
Leslie

