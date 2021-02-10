That arctic air mass we have been discussing all week is continuing to drop down which will drop our temperatures significantly! Daytime highs today are set for the upper 20s with overnight lows heading into the teens and single digits for many around the Spokane area. You will want the footie pjs and extra blankets tonight!
Tomorrow winds pick up leaving us with wind chill temperatures below freezing. In Spokane on top of the breezy conditions we will expect gusts around 20-25mph. Conditions like these mean you do need to take extra precautions. Please bring the pets inside! If you do need to be outdoors any exposed skin will need to be covered up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.