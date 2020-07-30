Thursday and Friday will likely bring the hottest temperatures that we have seen since 2018, with some areas tying or breaking old records!
Daytime highs today will likely reach 101° (the old record was 102° set back in 1929). Friday is set to hit 103° (the old record was 103° also set back in 1929)!
Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected Thursday and Friday evening. The possibility for dry lightning and gusty winds, combined with dry, HOT conditions means the potential for critical fire danger.
There is a slight cool down into the mid 90's for the weekend. But a cold front Monday into Tuesday will bring temperatures back down into the mid to upper 80's next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.