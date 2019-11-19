WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. - Dash camera footage captured what Illinois State Police are calling a "miracle on the ice."

In the video from November 12, an out-of-control truck narrowly misses two troopers and a woman as they change a tire. Winter weather in the area had left the roadway slick and icy.

The troopers were able to pull the woman out of the way and into a ditch just in time, and the truck passed over her. 

She was treated for minor injuries. The troopers weren't hurt. 

The footage also captured the reaction of a second woman who'd been sitting in the squad car. 

The truck driver was ticketed for failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash. 

