New data shows the introduction of meat-alternative increased traffic at the fast food chain.
Researchers at Barclays studied the ratio of traffic share between Burger King restaurants in st. Louis and locations nationwide during the company's trial phase of its new Impossible Whopper, a plant-based burger produced by impossible foods.
The analysis showed traffic grew about 18 percent in the st. Louis locations.
Research suggests after the national launch Burger King stores have seen a two percent traffic boost.
Now Hardee's, who owns Carl's Jr., is testing Beyond Meat products with breakfast, lunch and dinner options.
The new beyond breakfast sausage biscuit and original Beyond Thickburger are now available at Hardee's locations in Raleigh, North Carolina and Kansas City, Missouri.
Hardee's says it is prioritizing the flavors its brand is known for by pairing beyond meat offerings with the chain's made from scratch biscuits for breakfast and its charbroil cooking-style for its burgers.
Hardee's says it chose the two markets because they both have a strong college presence. and college students are driving culinary trends of the future, like meat-less products.
