SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - It's been over two years since the Spokane Regional Behavioral Health Unit was created to help people who are in crisis before it escalates to something criminal or someone gets hurt.
Newly released data shows the unit has been successful.
The data was released just days before we heard reports of a suicidal man who was threatening to kill himself, police and those inside an elementary school right across the street in Coeur d'Alene. The man was later shot by police.
Sheriff's deputies have not indicated if any mental health experts were on scene, but it does bring into light the importance of a program like BHU in eastern Washington.
"I got some folks with me we're kinda worried about you," one BHU officer is heard saying.
The Spokane Regional Behavioral Health Unit was formed in 2019 ahead of a nationwide push to change the way police respond to calls involving people in crisis.
"We want to see if we can get you some help," the officer continues to say.
Police were often seeing the same people over and over again as recidivism cases rose.
"Before we had that we have individuals going to be booked into jail for misdemeanor crimes and just released and committing the same misdemeanor crimes over and over throughout the day. Sometimes being booked into jail multiple times a day," BHU Director Sgt. Jay Kernkamp said. "We had officers and people of a crisis waiting in emergency rooms for hours on end. Just waiting for a bed."
Within months of the unit's creation, the demand was so high that they needed more corresponding teams. In two years their unit nearly doubled from 4 to 7 teams. It's made up of trained Spokane PD officers, Spokane Valley officers, Sheriff deputies, and Frontier Behavior Health clinicians.
"We are able to identify individuals who are in crisis if they have increased emotion decreased reasoning, co-occurring disorders if they're needing medication if they're homeless and need housing. If they need substance abuse treatment," he said.
"If you ever need to talk to somebody about this, I have a phone number you can call. I don't know if you're familiar with it," an officer is overheard saying.
The key is early identification and early intervention.
"It's getting them the right services at the right time at the right place when it's needed," Kernkamp said.
The goal is to keep these individuals out of jail, out of the hospital, and into the services they need before anything escalates... and it's working.
The unit responded to 9% more calls of people in crisis in 2021 compared to 2020. Of the over 4,000 people contacted, just under 80% had an outcome other than jail or hospital.
33 people were arrested, which is a 27% decrease in arrests since 2020. And over 45 hundred calls were relieved from patrol.
"We're able to reduce calls for service, reduce the use of force and clear up the jails and emergency rooms from being bogged down by these services," he said.
Other data:
- 306 people were diverted from arrestable offenses and diverted from hospitals.
- They responded to nearly 400 suicidal calls, followed up on 470 people, made 769 welfare calls, and assisted designated crisis responders in over 1,200 calls.
- 680 people were taken to involuntary treatment because they were a danger to themselves or others.
Kernkamp said there is definitely a need to expand the unit since the demand is so high of course there is a lot of community support either way.