A 2020 Northern California wildfire that took two lives was set intentionally to cover up a murder, according to officials.
First reported by Phil Helsel with NBC, Priscilla Castro from Vallejo, California was last seen before she traveled to Vacaville to visit a man she met through an online dating app.
Her date, Victor Serriteno, was later arrested by Vacaville police in connection to Castro's murder.
Serriteno is now being accused of of setting the Markley Fire and murdering two more people in the blaze.
Castro's burned body was found in Salano County near the origin of the Markley Fire.
"Based on the extensive investigation, we believe Serriteno deliberately set the Markley Fire in an attempt to conceal his crime," Salano County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.
The Markley fire merged with larger fire, which eventually became known as the "LNU Lightning Complex.
The complex of fires is considered one of the largest wildfires in California's history, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. It burned over 350,000 acres and is connected to six deaths.