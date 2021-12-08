SPOKANE, Wash. -- More family members took the stand Wednesday in the David Pettis murder trial. Pettis is accused of putting a deadly amount of Hydrocodone in his wife's ice cream. David and Peggy Pettis had been married 33 years when she passed away in June of 2018.
Prosecutors laid out in their opening statements that they believe this is a case where, 'if there is smoke, there is fire.' They have called witnesses to the stand to discuss David's alleged infatuation with another woman, as well as the various life insurance policies he was the beneficiary on if Peggy were to pass.
The couple's children have also testified throughout the proceedings that began last week. Wednesday morning, it was their daughter's turn. She told the jury she was aware of her mother taking Hydrocodone for pain relief.
"I know she was taking Hydrocodone with Benadryl on top of it," she testified. "She talked to me about it. She told me she was taking it and that she had to take it with the Benadryl because it made her itch."
The daughter said her mother's death was an absolute shock, but acknowledged some behavior that had her slightly concerned.
"To me, my mother seemed very healthy," she said. "But I knew my mother had pain....I knew that occasionally; she'd be a little forgetful."
She told the jury she was aware of her mother attempting to ease the pain she was struggling with through some medication. She told the jury she helped go through her mother's personal items after she passed and noticed a lot of sleeping aids. She further testified that she also had seen her mother struggle with the ability to swallow pills.
"It depended on the size of the pill, to be honest with you because my mother chocked on water," she testified. "My mother would often have coughing fits in the living room, anywhere with just a sip of water. If she took small pills, she could easily take them with water and swallow it. If it were larger pills, like Hydrocodone, I have watched her grind them up in a coffee cup."
Other family members testified on day one of questioning. They voiced that they had concerns about how David was grieving the death of Peggy, one family member questioning if it was genuine. Their son also testified that he in fact suspects his father may have played a role in the death of his mom.
Prosecutors anticipated calling five witnesses to the stand Wednesday before turning it over to the defense. It's possible closing arguments could begin as early as Thursday afternoon.