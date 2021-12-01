Daughter shares her mother's story of surviving 5 days lost, pinned inside car

SPOKANE, WA - A simple trip from Ellensburg back to Spokane became a fight for survival as a massive effort was launched to find 68-year-old Lynnell McFarland.
Days go by and a break in the case. When they finally found her, everyone realized, this was nothing less than a miracle.
She survived nearly 5 days of snow and rain pinned in with no water, no food and no way to call for help.
"I had to keep myself in this mode where like, the mission is we will find her she's going to be alive. We don't have much time," Amanda McFarland, Lynnell McFarland's daughter said.
Visiting friends in Ellensburg, Lynnell McFarland set out to drive home to her daughter Amanda in Spokane on a Thursday night.
But when Amanda's phone calls to her mom went unanswered, she knew something was off.
"Friday morning, her neighbors told me that they hadn't seen her. And that's when I was like, okay, I think that this is more than just, you know, just, this is more than just her losing her phone," Amanda said.
Amanda filed a missing person's report and Kittitas County sheriff's deputies pinged her mom's cell phone, showing she was somewhere on highway 97, Blewett pass, which is very much not on the way to Spokane.
"It is possible that she got maybe like a little I don't know, excitement from the thought of taking a road trip or something. So, they at that point, that Kittitas police, they searched back roads on Blewett, and they searched Blewett and they also searched surrounding areas around Ellensburg and Vantage."
There was snow on the ground, but no tire tracks anywhere. So, with no more information, Amanda went to Facebook.
"We just need to get missing flyers, we need to get everybody in this state to be on the lookout because I think she's still alive," she said.
Cold calling motels and hotels from Ellensburg to Spokane
"I also called every hospital or medical center, from Blewett pass down to Spokane looking for missing women or women that had come in maybe confused and didn't know their name," she said.
By the end of the weekend, Amanda said the FBI got involved and they tracked her to an exact spot that some call "Dead Man's Corner" ... as pieces of the puzzle finally came together.
"She had gone off of dead man's corner that had no side rail, and there weren't tracks, unfortunately, because from what I can gather is the snowplows kind of covered up the snow tracks," she said.
Lynell's car slid on ice, over the cliff and landed next to a tree that kept her and her car from falling down yet another cliff... but all of her windows were knocked out on impact.
"She immediately realized, like, wow, it's freezing outside and it's raining and snowing on me. And she was pinned in a position where she was upside down for five days. She was unable to move," she said. "Her wrist was broken, and her bones were sticking out of her body. And she knew she had fractures, maybe her pelvis and all these other places."
Using blankets left in the car, Lynnell used her skills as a retired nurse to stop the bleeding and covered the hole where the windshield used to be, just to keep the cold out.
"She understood the extent of her wounds. She understood how long her body could survive. And she understood what she needed to do to keep her body warm," she said.
Despite having food, water and her phone, she was pinned in and couldn't reach the lifesaving supplies.
"She was literally crushed, like cocooned in on all sides with metal," she said.
The most horrifying part? There were people parked at the top of the cliff, but they couldn't hear her screams for help.
"She had been screaming for days," she said. "So that was hard for her. Because how gut-wrenching to be like, so close to so many people. And then so helpless."
But on Monday afternoon, a breakthrough. Amanda's cousin gets a text saying they found her.
"I in that moment, I was terrified," Amanda said. "And she said, you know, emotionally, she said, she's alive. And I broke down. I can't believe this is happening. She's alive. Of course, she's alive."
Paramedics and police on the scene had to repel down and bring Lynnell back up on a sled.
"She was making jokes with them," she said. "I just hugged her and she said, Amanda, I was praying so much, but I knew I didn't have two days left. And I said, you know, I was bawling. And I just said, I know, too. I know, too.
Paramedics got her to the hospital in Wenatchee where she's been in and out of surgery.
While her recovery will be long, what matters, is the long life she still has ahead of her.
"She made it light-hearted. And that's how she part of how she did it," Amanda said. "She did these practical steps to stay, you know, physically healthy, but then like her mental health, and just dealing with the trauma and the possibility she very well knew that she could die down there. And she was like, I really don't want to die down here. So please, like, help me out. God, you know, and he sent her like, little birds and things to keep her spirits high. She just kept the hope alive."