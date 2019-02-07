Spokane, Wash. For Samantha Preston, it was just an average Wednesday night at home studying. Her mother was in town helping her with an english assignment but when she went home things "Definitely took a turn for the worse," said Samantha.
Samantha's mother who wants to stay anonymous stopped at this north side Albertsons off of Francis and Nevada shortly after 10 pm Wednesday night. She was grabbing some groceries and a bottle of water for the drive home. She parked close to the store because it was dark out.
But when she got back to her car that's when she noticed something wasn't right. After she loaded the groceries into her trunk the stranger made his move "She said that he just opened her door and did not say a word to her stepped forward she felt threatened," described Samantha.
Her mom got stabbed in the leg! Samantha says she fought back and thankfully bystanders jumped in to help and called the police. Her mom sent her a text message Reading " I am at Holy Family E.R. room 11. I got a very small stab wound from a stranger when I stopped at the grocery store. I am fine."
Samantha rushed to the hospital "I flew out of bed threw on some clothes, and you know called my sister on the way down there, and I didn't have any details either she just her normal amazing self."
Her mom had three stitches in her leg, and the family is just thankful for everyone who helped "Everyone was just awesome she is just eternally grateful for all of the support," added Samantha.
Any witnesses who have not talked to investigators are urged to call crime check at 509-456-2233, reference case # 2019-20023071.