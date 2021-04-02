Spokane’s Davenport Hotel has partnered with ESPN’s Sean Farnham to promote the "Farnham Flatbread" with all proceeds going to the fight against cancer.
Sean Farnham is a basketball analyst with ESPN and part of the team that broadcasts ESPN’s games for Gonzaga during the regular season. Farnham has spent the last few years calling games for Gonzaga, including many in the McCarthy Athletic Center on the campus of Gonzaga University.
During his trips to Spokane, Farnham stays at the historic Davenport hotel. Over the years, he’s built a strong relationship with the staff at the Davenport, growing to a first-name basis with many of the employees of the hotel.
“When you travel as much as I do in this business, sometimes there's certain hotels or there’s a certain place that you just kind of connect with and for me, that was the Davenport” said Farnham.
This year, the Davenport honored Sean by naming his favorite dish the "Farnham Flatbread". They presented the menu to Sean during one of his broadcasts with ESPN and Gonzaga, in which he responded by calling it the best day of his life.
But the Davenport didn’t just stop there, taking it one step further by declaring that all the proceeds from the Farnham Flatbread during the NCAA tournament will go to the Coaches vs. Cancer Foundation. For Sean, this foundation holds a special place in his heart.
“I lost my father-in-law November 2018 after a 14-year battle, and cancer is my driving passion outside of basketball, and I’m so thankful for the community of Spokane and the support they’ve shown,” said Farnham.
Farnham said the sales of the Farnham Flatbread have increased by 400% since the tournament began. He also added that even though he’s happy they have been able to raise money so far, the tournament isn’t over just yet.
“I’m hoping we can we get a sprint to the finish all the way through Monday night into Tuesday, to the postgame celebration where [people will] be able to come out and continue to buy that and understand when they’re buying the Farnham they are also helping the fight against cancer,” he said.
The Farnham Flatbread is offered in the Safari room of the historic Davenport Hotel.
Farnham is in Indianapolis as the analyst for ESPN for the tournament, but he is also a former UCLA Bruin. He plans to go to Saturday’s game when the Bruins take on Gonzaga in the Final Four.