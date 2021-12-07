SPOKANE, Wash. - Private equity firm KSL Capital Partners has struck a deal to acquire the Davenport Hotels from Walt and Karen Worthy.
The Worthy family had privately owned the Davenport Hotels for the last two decades. They plan to retire once the deal closes within the next month.
“What an honor and a privilege it has been for Karen and me to serve as stewards of Davenport Hotels for the last two decades. It has been our pride and joy to see how many lives have been touched by the restoration and expansion of Davenport Hotels,” said Walt Worthy. “The time has come to transfer ownership to new hands. KSL has the depth of expertise and capabilities to provide exceptional service as they have owned and operated some of the most prestigious hotels in the world, and we couldn’t be happier that they will continue to preserve the history and heritage of Davenport Hotels here in Spokane.”
The five hotels will continue to operate under Lynnelle Caudill, who has been managing director since 2002, in partnership with Davidson Hospitality Group.