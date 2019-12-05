DAVENPORT, Wash. - In the small town of Davenport, Washington, a tattoo artist is giving domestic violence survivors a chance at a new beginning by helping them get away from their past.
Inside her shop, Morgan Hughes is busy working on her latest piece of art, but this one has a special meaning. It's a butterfly, but underneath, there's a name.
That name is one survivor Sasha Thorp wants to forget; It's the name of the man who Thorp said abused her for years.
"I was his property," Thorp said. "I was told that nobody would ever love me. It was his way to show people I was his."
When Hughes opened her shop in September, she said she wanted to do something to help the community. When she was contracted by a victim of abuse, she knew what she wanted to do.
"I think everybody can think of somebody they know that's been touched by abuse," Hughes said.
Hughes now donates her time and her talents, offering to cover the names of abusers tattooed on victims for free.
"I do not charge, that's how much it means to me," Hughes said. But for survivors like Thorp, it means even more; It sets them free.
Hughes said the response to her work has been overwhelming, and she is booked through the middle of February.
She plans to continue using her art to give domestic violence survivors hope as long as they need her help.
"You cant save everybody, you cant help everybody, but at least maybe I can make some difference in these women's lives," Hughes said.
