DAVENPORT, Wash. - In the town of Davenport, a local tattoo artist is giving domestic violence survivors a chance at a new beginning by helping them escape their past through her artwork.
When KHQ's Patrick Erickson visited Cast Iron Tattoo, owner Morgan Hughes was working on a very special piece, a butterfly covering a name.
For Starsha Thorp, it's a name she wants to forget. It's the name of the man she said abused her for years.
Hughes said when she opened her shop back in September, she wanted to do some good in the community. When she was contacted by a victim of domestic violence, she knew what she wanted to do.
She's now offering to cover names of abusers tattooed on victims for free.
Hughes said the response has been overwhelming. She's now booked through the middle of February, but said she'll continue doing it as long as survivors need her help.
