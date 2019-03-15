DAVENPORT, Wash. - A traffic stop in Davenport that began with a driver using a suspended license, ended with resisting arrest charges and the potential for drug charges.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, a deputy pulled over a vehicle at 6th and Morgan Street in Davenport on Thursday, March 14.
The driver, Davenport resident Joshua Granchie, had no license and in fact was driving with a suspended license.
Granchie became argumentative with the deputy and refused to exit the car as ordered when he was attempting to make the arrest, according to the sheriff's office.
Granchie resisted arrest for some time, but was ultimately separated from his vehicle and taken into custody for resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license.
Due to Granchie's suspicious behavior and probable cause was established for other crimes during the traffic stop, the deputy applied for a search warrant to search Granchie's coat.
When the coat was searched, felony narcotics and suspected methamphetamine were found. The evidence will be sent to the state crime lab for testing, according to authorities.
Authorities say that after the evidence is tested and if the results confirm methamphetamine, the prosecutor will file official criminal charges against Granchie.