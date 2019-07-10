Arizona police say a 16-year-old child with autism was treated for heat-related issues after being left on a bus Tuesday morning.
Local police say they responded to the Precious Home Services, a daycare for children with disabilities.
An investigation found the bus picked up several students and dropped them off at the daycare, but the driver and the caretaker did not check the aisles for passengers before leaving.
Authorities said the teen, who is non-verbal, was left for three hours. He was treated for heat-related issues and released.
"They are supposed to check the van to make sure everybody is out of the van to the facility," Precious Home Services owner Nosa Ogie said. "After that they have to cross check the van again to see if there's anybody left, and that routine was not carried out."
Ogie said he fired both the bus driver and the caretaker.
"We reported to the state, we sent them the termination letter, we reported ourself to the Department of Economic Security...and the state have already sent somebody here and we comply with the investigation," Ogie said. "We apologize to the mom...that is not what our agency represents"
Police say no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.