The Medical Lake & SR-902 interchange will be closed for the next 10 days for construction, and commuters should give themselves some extra time for detour routes.
The Washington State Department of Transportation has closed SR-902 at the intersection of SR-902 and the westbound I-90 on and off ramps as of 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30. Work is expected to wrap up on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
The WSDOT reminded travelers to please obey closure signs in the area.
"We've had reports of people driving through the road closure already," WSDOT wrote in a tweet. "Please do not drive through the work zone and use the posted detours."
During the closure, eastbound I-90 on and off ramps at the Medical Lake/SR-902 interchange will remain open.
WSDOT offer the following options for detours to access westbound I-90:
• Westbound I-90 drivers wanting to exit at Medical Lake/SR 902 and travel to Medical Lake will need to exit at Geiger Blvd. and travel west on Geiger Blvd. to reach SR 902.
• Drivers wanting access to westbound I-90 from SR 902 can take SR 902 west, then go south on Craig Rd. and make a left on SR 904 to access westbound I-90. Drivers can also travel east on SR 902 and continue on to Geiger Blvd. at Grove Rd. drivers can then access westbound I-90.
• Drivers wanting access south of the Medical Lake/SR 902 interchange will need to exit at Geiger Blvd. take Thorpe Rd., onto Thomas Mallen Rd. then Westbow Rd.
• Drivers wanting to access westbound I-90 from south of the Medical Lake/SR 902 interchange will use eastbound I-90 to Geiger Blvd. before then returning west.
The SR-902 interchange project includes a new parallel bridge over I-90, three multi-lane roundabouts and the modification of three of the four ramps to and from I-90.
