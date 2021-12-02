Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow's joint criminal trial is set to begin in January 9, 2023 in Ada County. His trial is expected to last 10 weeks.
Daybell, accused in the murder of his previous wife and his current wife's two children, was in court via Zoom Wednesday.
The charges brought against Daybell include first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, grand theft by deception, grand theft, and insurance fraud.
Daybell's wife Lori Vallow is also facing murder charges in the deaths of her children. She has been found incompetent to stand trial and there is no timeline for when she will become competent, according to a statement from her council Thursday.
Daybell is accused of murdering his wife Tammy Daybell, who was found dead in their home shortly he married Lori in Hawaii.
The bodies of Vallow's children were found buried on Daybell's property in June 2020.
Daybell and Vallow are being tried together in a joint case. There were talks in court Thursday of potentially severing the case and trying the defendants separately.