Spring ahead, fall back, rinse and repeat. The annual time hop exercise of Daylight Saving happened this morning at 2am. Every spring most of the country pushes their clocks ahead one hour.
Daylight Saving Time was developed and refined over time to allow people and businesses to make better use of natural daylight. In 1966, the U.S. adopted the Uniform Time Act, which set the guidelines that we currently follow.
Guidelines dictate that Daylight Saving time starts the second Sunday in March, and ends the first Sunday in November, when we "fall back" an hour.
Arizona and Hawaii are the only two U.S. states that don't observe it.
Both Washington and Idaho, along with 14 other states voted to ditch Daylight Saving Time, but it can't be officially done unless Congress takes action.
Aside from the annoyance of remembering to switch your clocks twice a year, there are studies that show there is a health benefit, and it's potentially life-saving. A 2020 study found the switch increases the risk of fatal traffic accidents by 6% for a week each March, estimating about 28 fatal crashes could be prevented each year if the U.S. did away with the annual change.
There is bipartisan support for the idea and Senator Patty Murray says she's sponsoring a bill that would make November's "fall back" time permanent, year round.