New Mexico has been a state since 1912.
A couple from "The Land of Enchantment" recently had a hard time convincing a clerk from Washington, D.C. of that indisputable fact when they tried to get married a earlier this month.
Gavin Clarkson tole the Las Cruces Sun-News he and his fiance tried to apply for a marriage license at the District of Columbia Courts Marriage Bureau on November 20, but the clerk told Clarkson "My supervisor says we cannot accept international driver's licenses, do you have a New Mexico passport?"
Clarkson says the clerk went back to check with her supervisor two more times before accepting the U.S. state ID.
The D.C. courts system acknowledged the staff error to the Sun-News.