SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday, October 26, the Drug Enforcement Administration will be holding the 18th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. But this year, the DEA will also be accepting something new during the take back.
For the first time, vaping devices and cartridges will be accepted at any drop-off location during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The decision comes after concerns have been raised across the country over illnesses and death caused by vaping.
"The DEA encourages individuals to help make the community safer by removing unwanted prescription medications from their homes. This semi-annual event is a chance to do that anonymously and safely," DEA Special Agent in Charge Chris Nielsen said in a press release.
The DEA will not be able to accept devices containing lithium ion batteries. People are encouraged to consult with stores that recycle lithium ion batteries if they can't be removed from the devices.
There will be a number of take back locations available around the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area on Saturday. They are as follows:
- The Spokane Police Department will be at the CHAS Health Maple Clinic at 3919 N. Maple St. from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm
- The Kalispel Tribal Police Department will be at 202 S Industry Dr. Suite D
- The Airway Heights Police Department will be at Yoke's Fresh Market at 12825 W. Highway 2
- The Spokane County Sheriff's Office will be at the East Scope Office at 4904 N. Harvard Rd. #1
- The Coeur d'Alene Tribal Police Department will be at 125 S. 10th St.
For more information on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and participating locations, click HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.