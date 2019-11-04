DEA warns public about counterfeit prescription pills containing lethal doses of fentanyl

The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the public about dangerous counterfeit prescription pills killing Americans.
According to the DEA, Mexican cartels are bringing in the counterfeit pills containing a lethal dosage of fentanyl.
"Illicit fentanyl distribution has made drug use more life threatening than ever in the Pacific Northwest,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Keith Weis. “Alarmingly, this year we have seized more than 16 kilograms of fentanyl, which equates to more than 8 million dosage units."
DEA said that 27 percent of seized tablets nationwide between January and March of 2019 have contained lethal doses.
A lethal dose is estimated to be around two-milligrams, but can vary depending on a person's body size.
