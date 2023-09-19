SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner has confirmed the identity of a dead man found in the Dishman Hills area on Sept. 12.
The body found by Spokane County deputies was confirmed to be 22-year-old Daniel Pronkin.
Deputies recovered the body on Sept. 12 as they were actively searching the area for multiple days.
A vehicle was discovered in a parking lot on Sept. 7 that belonged to 22-year-old Daniel Pronkin who was last seen on Sept. 6.
Deputies and Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) began to search a heavily wooded area around where the car was left.
The medical examiner has just released his identity but are still investigating the manner and cause of death.
This remains an active investigation.