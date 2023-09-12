SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is investigating after they found a dead man in the Dishman Hills area.
On Sept. 12, Search and Rescue volunteers located the man while searching for a missing adult after his vehicle was discovered in a nearby parking lot earlier that day.
Major Crimes Detectives and Forensic Unit personnel were called to investigate the death. The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded and will determine the identity of the man along with the cause of death. That information will be released when appropriate.
This remains an active investigation.