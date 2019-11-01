ORINDA, Calif. - Authorities say four people were killed and at least four more were injured during a Halloween night shooting at a house party in Orinda, Calif.
The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. and is being investigated by the Orinda Police Department and the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.
NBC Bay Area says it happened during a party at an Airbnb rental. There is currently no word yet on what prompted the shooting or if a suspect is in custody.
