SEATAC, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say one person is dead and seven others were injured in a crash involving a hotel shuttle bus near the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
South King Fire and Puget Sound Regional Fire say the crash happened at about 1 p.m. Thursday at South 176th Street and International Boulevard.
Puget Sound Regional Fire spokesman Joe Root says one person was found dead at the scene. He says two of the seven people were seriously injured and that one injured person refused treatment.
TV helicopter aerial footage of the scene showed a shuttle bus with a Marriott logo on its side.
Root says a car also was involved in the crash and that the circumstances of the incident are under investigation.
Streets were closed in the vicinity of the crash and motorists were urged to avoid the area.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)