SPOKANE, Wash. - If you are a veteran and haven't filed a claim to receive Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act benefits, today is the deadline to ensure any future benefit awarded will be retroactive through to last August.
The PACT Act, signed into law by President Biden in August 2022, expands veteran health care and benefits for survivors exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances over the course of their service.
Every enrolled veteran will receive an initial toxic exposure screening and have follow-ups every five years. The PACT Act also provides VA health care staff and claim processors vital toxic exposure-related education and training.
The PACT act authorized 31 new facilities across the US, providing more access to veterans in need of VA health care.
So how do you get enrolled?
There are a number of ways to do so. You can go to the 7th floor of the VA in Spokane or to any county veteran services office to file in person, or call 800-227-1000. You can also submit a claim online.
Again, submitting a claim or filling out the Intent to File form today can help ensure any future benefits you receive will be retroactive to August 2022, when the PACT act was signed into law.