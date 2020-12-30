The deadline to apply for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act is Thursday, Dec. 31. If you plan to apply, here are things you'll need for all household members:
- Legal names
- Birth dates
- Social Security numbers
- Income before taxes/reductions
- Tax filing status
- Proof of income
- Current health insurance information (coverage dates, group number, policy number)
- Proof of immigration status if you're a legal permanent resident
- Proof of tribal status if you're a registered American Indian/Alaska Native
Make sure you add all household members, even if they don't need coverage.
If you're looking for more information about Idaho's application process, click here.
