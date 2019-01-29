CLARKSTON, WA - Clarkston Fire says there were two people in a house that caught fire this morning and only one of them survived.

Firefighters say when they arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. They called fort help from the Asotin County Fire District and Lewiston Fire Department.

After fighting flames for over an hour, crews were told to get out of the house for safety reasons.

A man was taken to the hospital as they performed CPR after they found him on the floor inside. He later died from his injuries. Firefighters say the other person inside survived.

Crews stayed on scene for a number of hours making sure neighboring houses were protected.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.