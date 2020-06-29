SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Investigators with the Washington State Patrol are investigating after a deadly crash shut down a Spokane Valley roadway.
Troopers said the driver of a car was speeding and possibly intoxicated when they slammed into a truck near Trent and Butler, pushing the truck across the road.
The driver of the truck was killed and the driver of the car was badly injured and taken to the hospital.
Troopers haven't released the names of anyone involved in the crash.
