SPOKANE, WA -- Around 10:30 pm Monday night, Spokane officers received a call from a man who said he was being shot at by his neighbor. He lives at the 600 block of Mansfield, near Post and Montgomery.
An officer arrived two minutes later, and said he could hear gun shots, so he fired back at the man.
More officers arrived minutes after, and began administrating first aid to the man who they believe was shooting at his neighbor. He died on on the scene and his name hasn’t been released yet.
Police said the neighbor who made the initial emergency call is believed to not have any major injuries.
The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team is now taking lead on the case.