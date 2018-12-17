Our crews are on the scene of a deadly stabbing near Post and Walton in Spokane.
Officer Briggs with the Spokane Police Dept. was on scene saying that they got the call around 11:30 Sunday night.
Initial information indicated it could be a domestic situation.
Officers arrived on scene within two minutes and when they got there they found a woman with life threatening injuries. She was transported to the hospital where she died.
Officer Briggs says that this stabbing does not appear to be random.
At this point in time they aren’t releasing information about the suspect and that person has not been located either.
Right now the 800 block of W Walton is back open.
SPD and Major Crimes are investigating.
This is a developing story.