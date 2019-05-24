KATMANDU, Nepal - At least five people have died on the world's tallest mountain this week and bad weather has caused a traffic jam of climbers headed for the summit.
The bad weather Wednesday, May 22, forced climbers to wait for short periods of good weather to try to make the summit of Mt. Everest.
American climber Don Cash died from probable altitude sickness on the way down from the summit, according to mountaineering officials Friday, May 24.
Two climbers from India and one from Australia also died while descending from the summit on Friday.