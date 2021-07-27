UPDATE: JULY 27 AT 8:30 A.M.
The U.S. women's gymnastics team took home a silver medal in the team final early Tuesday morning after Simone Biles withdrew.
"Physically, I feel good, I'm in shape," Biles told "Today" after the competition. "Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming to the Olympics and being head star isn't an easy feat, so we're just trying to take it one day at a time and we'll see."
Right now, it's unclear if Biles will compete in Thursday's all-around competition, where she's the defending champion.
“I’m just dealing with a few things. We have a couple more days. We’re going to figure it out.”— Olympics (@Olympics) July 27, 2021
Simone Biles speaks to reporters after the #artisticgymnastics team final.
The individual all-around is set for 29 July.#StrongerTogether | #Tokyo2020https://t.co/Pw02eltk8x
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
TOKYO, Japan - Simone Biles is out of the women's team competition in Tokyo. She withdrew just before she was slated to take the stage.
An official told NBC Sports that Biles is in fine physical shape.
"Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue," USA Gymnastics said in a statement. "She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."
Biles was originally set to compete on uneven bars in the second rotation, but Jordan Chiles was subbed in.
Sending ❤️ @Simone_Biles and wishing her a speedy recovery. We hope this isn't the last we've seen of one of the world's best gymnasts at #Tokyo2020 #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/gKBrkIEfsi— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 27, 2021
On Monday, Biles posted on Instagram saying: "It wasn’t an easy day or my best but I got through it. I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard hahaha! The olympics is no joke!"
During qualifiers, Biles became the first woman since 1992 to advance to all six possible Olympic finals. Even though she led the all-around ranks, she was "uncharacteristically shaky" and nearly missed out on the beam final entirely.