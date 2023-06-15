PINEHURST, Idaho - The intersection of north Division Street and Country Club Lane has reopened after Pinehurst police shutdown lanes to investigate a dead body.
The cause of death and identity of the deceased is not known at his time.
Updated: June 6 at 8:50 p.m.
A main thoroughfare in Pinehurst, Idaho is closed as law enforcement investigates what the Shoshone County Sheriffs Office is calling a death.
Residents tell NonStop Local that Division Street is closed. The Sheriff’s Office says Pinehust Police Department is leading the investigation but our calls to their office have not yet been returned.
