SHOSHONE COUNTY, Wash. - The prosecutor has agreed to remove the death penalty as a sentence in the event of a guilty verdict for the man charged for the murders of a family of four in Kellogg.
On Sunday, June 18, a shooting at a Kellogg residence was reported. First responders arrived to find four people dead—65-year-old Kenneth Guardipee, his daughter, 41-year-old Kenna Guardipee, and Kenna's sons, and her sons 18-year-old Devin Smith and 16-year-old Aiken Smith.
Police arrested 31-year-old Majorjon Kaylor in connection to the shooting, who alleged one of the sons exposed himself to his daughters. He was held without bail on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree burglary.