The Spokane Regional Health District says there has been 10 flu-related deaths in Spokane County this season, down in comparison to last year, but the county accounted for over half of the deaths in Washington state.

In a respiratory illness update, the SRHD says that in Spokane County the current season has seen 196 influenza hospitalizations, while 10 of the 17 influenza deaths reported in Washington state were from Spokane County.

In comparison, at this time last season there were 417 hospitalizations and 21 deaths in Spokane County. The 2018-19 season has seen less influenza hospitalizations than the 2017-18, 2016-17 and 2014-15 seasons. The flu season generally begins in October.

Patients hospitalized with the flu in Spokane County are most commonly above 40 years old, with the age group of 61-70 year olds seeing the most hospitalizations.

Four cases of whooping cough have been reported in Spokane County in January, doubling from the two reported in December, but both were down significantly after 48 were reported in November. The SRHD says that high number were due to a pertussis outbreak at a school facility.

The full respiratory pathogen weekly report and the latest respiratory illness update are available below: