SPOKANE, Wash. - For those of you who are traveling or are expecting visitors this week for Thanksgiving, you're in luck! The National Weather Service announced on Twitter the forecast through Friday, and it's looking pretty good for the three main Passes in the area.
Some caution is advised for Tuesday, with light to moderate snow expected. NWS suggests drivers be prepared for winter travel conditions, so be sure to look over this winter checklist, check road conditions, and drive safely. This means taking it a little slower, leaving extra space between cars, and minimizing distractions.
While some snow and rain is expected on Snoqualmie and Lookout on Thursday, Stevens Pass is currently the only one marked with medium impacts. Use caution and don't speed to get to that turkey dinner if you're en route!