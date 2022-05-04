SPOKANE, Wash. - DCappella, Disney's a cappella group, is coming to the First Interstate Center for the Arts this winter.
The group will kick off their "Deck the Halls with Disney Featuring DCappella" tour on November 4 in Spokane.
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. and range from $33.00 to $78.00.
To buy tickets, go to TicketsWest.com.
In honor of Star Wars Day, DCappella also unveiled a video for “Cantina Band,” their take on the song composed by John Williams which appeared in the 1977 film, Star Wars: A New Hope.
The video for “Cantina Band” marks the first time ever an outside film crew was permitted to shoot within Oga’s Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World and the first music video ever captured on-site. Click here to watch it.